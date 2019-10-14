Kareena Kapoor Says She'll be 'Happiest Girl in World' If Alia Bhatt Becomes Her Sister-in-law

You'd have to be living under a rock at the bottom of the ocean to not have known about those rumours of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's impending marriage. Since the beginning of the 2019, there have been persistent speculations that a wedding is on the cards for the duo, who reportedly began dating during the shoot of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

While both Ranbir and Alia have consistently denied these rumours, the former's sister Kareena Kapoor Khan is seemingly looking forward to seeing the special day.

During a starry session at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival's Movie Mela, when host Karan Johar asked Alia whether she ever imagined there would be a day that Kareena might be her sister-in-law, the Jab We Met actress eagerly chimed in-- "I'll be the happiest girl in the world."

A visibly blushing Alia smartly dodged the question by simply saying, "Honestly, I never thought about it. Why do we think about it now also? We cross that bridge when we come to it."

But the inevitable discussion clearly didn't end there as Karan went on to add, "Whenever it has to happen, both Kareena and I will be exceptionally happy and we'd be standing there with a thaali."

Karan also said if ever Ranbir and Alia get married, he hopes the two handle their careers like Kareena has.

It's a known fact that Alia is a lovelorn admirer of Kareena. She has often spoken about her fondness for Kareena and how the latter has been her biggest inspiration.

Elaborating on the same, Alia said, "Earlier there was a thing that if an actress gets married then her career slows down a bit. But Kareena totally broke that for all of us. She strikes such a beautiful balance between her work and personal life. And, she's always happy and so lovely to people. From her makeup artiste to her hairstylist, everyone always speaks highly of her. It's a delight to work with her."

