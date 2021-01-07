Kareena Kapoor Says Taimur is 'Spoilt for Choice' as Arjun Kapoor Sends 'Smashing Goodies' for Him

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is enjoying all the goodies and gift hampers he has received on New Year. Most recently, it was Kareena’s Ki and Ka co-star Arjun Kapoor who sent in a huge basket of gifts for the family.

The soon-to-be mom posted a picture of the gift hampers sent by Arjun on her Instagram story and captioned it, “Tim is spoilt for choice... And so are we.” She further thanked Arjun for the “smashing goodies.” The picture showed two separate gift hampers, one decorated with flowers, which was probably for Kareena and Saif and the other attached with balloons which was likely sent for Taimur.

Arjun is dating one of Kareena’s best friends actor Maliaka Arora. In November last year, Kareena and Malaika were spotted in McLeodganj, Himachal Pradesh, along with their partners. Arjun and Saif were shooting for their upcoming movie Bhoot Police in Himachal Pradesh and their partners joined them for the Diwali holidays around that time. Pictures from the double date in the pristine beauty of the Himalayan city were also shared on social media.

Kareena is expecting her second child with husband Saif. The couple welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016. Kareena and Saif started dating after they worked together in the movie Tashan that came out in 2008.

The 40-year-old actress posted a family selfie on New Year’s eve with husband Saif and son Taimur. Captioning the post, Kareena wrote that she is ending the year snuggling and cuddling as she tries to force the boys into a perfect picture. She further wrote that 2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of her life and now she is marching ahead to new beginnings. The actor also urged her fans and followers to stay safe. Signing off Kareena sent love and hope from her side.