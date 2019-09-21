Kareena Kapoor Seals Her Birthday With a Kiss from Saif Ali Khan, See Pic
Kareena Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor at Pataudi Palace, Haryana.
The ever beautiful actress, Kareena Kapoor turns 39 on Saturday, September 21, 2019. The actor celebrated her birthday with her husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur and sister Karisma Kapoor at Pataudi Palace, Haryana. Kapoor's birthday celebrations started on the sets of Dance India Dance, where she cut the cake with legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. Now, a new picture uploaded by Karisma Kapoor shows Kareena and Saif sealing her birthday with a kiss.
Karisma Kapoor took to Insta stories to post a picture at midnight where Kareena and Saif are seen wearing kissing amidst party decorations. Both of the stars are seen wearing white kurta and pajamas, indicating that it is a casual night in with family. Karisma also posted a slow-motion video of Kareena cutting the birthday cake to her Udta Punjab co-star Diljit Dosanjh's hit song Happy Birthday. Needless to say, Bebo looked radiant in candlelight!
Check out some glimpses from Kareena Kapoor's birthday below:
On the work front, the birthday girl recently debuted on television by judging famous dance reality show Dance India Dane, which also made her the highest-paid actress on television. She also recently wrapped Raj Mehta's Good News, starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani. Apart from this, she shot Angrezi Medium opposite Irrfan Khan. She also has Karan Johar's multi-starrer magnum opus, Takht, also starring Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor. Karre
