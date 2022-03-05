Kareena Kapoor Sends Birthday Wishes To Her 'Gorgeous Iggy' With This Throwback Pic Featuring Saif Too

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is celebrating his 21st birthday today. While social media is already flooded with birthday wishes for the Starkid, Kareena Kapoor Khan decided to send him love in a most heart-warming way. Bebo took to Instagram stories and dropped a throwback childhood picture of Ibrahim along with Saif Ali Khan.

In the picture, little Ibrahim can be seen smiling and posing as he hugs his dad Saif Ali Khan. On the other hand, Saif can be seen raising a toast with a glass of wine in the picture. Needless to say, the picture is one of the cutest on social media. “sweetest most gorgeous Iggy, Happy Birthday," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, Saba Ali Khan also took to her social media handle dropped a picture in which little Ibrahim can be seen making a goofy face as he wears his Abba Saif’s glasses. “My Iggy Potter. Wearing Abba’s glasses….May your vision in life, stay focused bright and beautiful! All the BEST…in all you do.Happy birthday! Love you…always," she wrote.

Just a few days back, Kareena had dropped another picture featuring Saif Ali Khan along with his kids - Sara Ali Khan, her brother Ibrahim Ali Kha, Taimur Ali Khan, and little Jeh. While Sara was seen holding Jeh in her arms in the picture, Taimur was seen sitting on Ibrahim’s shoulders. Standing behind them was daddy Saif flaunting his dapper look. “One for the album," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha which also stars Aamir Khan in the lead. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump which was based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, whereas it is directed by Advait Chandan. The film is slated to release on August 11 this year.

