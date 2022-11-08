Kareena Kapoor Serves Hot Winter Look in Stylish Jacket, Leather Pants And Boots; Pics Go Viral

Kareena Kapoor Khan always looks cool and confident, radiating femininity and elegance in every outfit. She has embraced her feminine curves in skintight ensembles and dressed her pre and post pregnancy figure in a way that proves you can be sexy before and after baby. In short, the Bollywood diva never fails to shell out major fashion goals.

On Monday, Kareena, who is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta’s next in London, took to her Instagram account to share pictures of herself in an all-black ensemble which looked perfect for winter. Kareena slayed in a black Prada jacket and stylish leather pants with ankle-length boots. She kept her hair tied in a ponytail and looked absolutely stunning. Sharing the photos, Kareena wrote, “The fireplace season. My favourite time of the year is here…”

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a reunion with her sister Karisma Kapoor in London. Karisma also gave a sneak peek into what their day in the city looked like. The Kapoor sisters took over the streets in fancy all-black winter wear. Karisma was seen wearing a black high-neck top, that she paired with a black blazer, baggy jeans and white sneakers. She accessorised her look by adding a sleek neck chain, ear studs, and a satchel bag. As for Kareena, the fashion queen wore a grey puffy jacket and paired it with a grey top underneath, a black pair of pants and ankle boots.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Next up, she has The Devotion Of Suspect X with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the pipeline. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also reportedly joined hands with Rhea Kapoor for her next project.

