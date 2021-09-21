Kareena Kapoor Sets Internet on Fire With Stunning Birthday Selfie Featuring Her and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken the internet by storm with a gorgeous birthday selfie. The actress, who turned 41 today, took to her Instagram story to share a photo in which she features with her husband Saif Ali Khan. While Saif stuns in a white kurta and black shades, Kareena looks like a million dollars sans makeup. The couple is currently enjoying a beach holiday with their kids at an undisclosed location. In the photo, Kareena is also flaunting her beach tan and the huge rock on her finger.

Earlier, Kareena gave a glimpse of her dinner date along with a scenic view of the moonlit night by the beach. She shared the photo on her Instagram story and wrote, “Uff kya raat aayi hai."

On Monday, she updated her Instagram feed with a dreamy picture of herself, captioning it: “Mood 1." She followed it up with another gorgeous photo of herself, which she shared on her Instagram story with this caption: “Mood 2."

Kareena also shared a new picture of Jehangir, reaching out for toys as he sat up in a stroller. “Forever mood,” she captioned it, along with a bunch of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Last week, Saif, Kareena, Taimur and Jehangir were seen leaving Mumbai. While she has been sharing the photos from her family vacation on Instagram, she has not disclosed the location in any of her posts.

A few days back, Kareena shared pictures with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur as they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their new home. Taking to Instagram, Kareena also shared photos of Taimur’s ‘clay Ganpati’. However, Saif and Kareena’s younger son, Jehangir Ali Khan didn’t feature in the pictures.

Kareena Kapoor tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in October 2012 in a private ceremony. They welcomed Taimur in 2016 and Jehangir earlier this year. However, they have faced a lot of criticism on social media over the names of their kids.

