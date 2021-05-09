Kareena Kapoor Shares a Closer Glimpse of Baby Boy in Taimur's Arms, See Pic

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kareena Kapoor shared on social media a monochrome picture of second baby boy, whom she gave birth to on February 21, earlier this year.

Sharing a picture of her baby in her elder son Taimur’s arms, Kareena wrote, “And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there." Saif and Kareena have still not revealed the baby’s name.

Kareena and Saif were blessed with the baby boy earlier this year, and have so far avoided sharing anything about the newborn in public, including his name or a clear photo. The couple had welcomed their first child, son Taimur, in December 2016.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here