Kareena Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of Her 'Productive Weekend' With Karisma Kapoor on Sisters Day

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are some of the most revered and loved siblings of Bollywood. Their social media handles often feature one another and they never miss any occasion to celebrate their bond, and share the glimpses with their followers. To celebrate National Sister’s Day on Sunday, August 1, the sisters shared a reel on Instagram giving a sneak peek into their weekend. In the short video clip, shared by Kareena on Instagram, the two can be seen devouring mouth-watering food and after a couple of seconds, they can be seen resting on their couch after having their stomach full.

The actress captioned the video as, “What I mean when I say… ‘Lolo and I had a productive weekend’ and added the hashtags #Reels #ReelItFeelIt #NationalSistersDay #MyLoloIsTheBestest

To celebrate Sisters Day and Friendship day on Sunday, Karisma had shared a throwback photo with her sister where the latter can be seen blow-drying the former’s hair. She wrote, “Always at it together 💕 Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun"

Kareena Kapoor is all set to publish her book titled ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ which she penned while she was pregnant with her second child. Earlier this year, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a son. Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter’s identity, Saifeena too has tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media, without revealing his face.

