Kareena Kapoor Shares a Pic of Her Workout Pout, Says 'It's a Thing, Really'

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her famous pout.
Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself after a heavy exercise routine. "The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome," she captioned it.
She later posted another photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing. Kareena again tagged him as the "in-house Picasso".
"Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso#QuaranTimDiaries," Kareena captioned the post.
On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also be seen in Laal Sigh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The Forrest Gump remake is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.
