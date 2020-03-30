MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Shares a Pic of Her Workout Pout, Says 'It's a Thing, Really'

Kareena Kapoor Shares a Pic of Her Workout Pout, Says 'It's a Thing, Really'

Kareena Kapoor, who has been blessing fans with glimpses of her personal life after debuting on Instagram shared a selfie where she showed off her "workout pout."

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 30, 2020, 4:14 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a photograph of her famous pout.

Kareena took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself after a heavy exercise routine. "The workout pout... It's a thing... really! #WorkoutFromHome," she captioned it.

She later posted another photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan's drawing. Kareena again tagged him as the "in-house Picasso".

"Sunny days will be here again soon... A day at the beach #InhousePicasso#QuaranTimDiaries," Kareena captioned the post.

On the acting front, Kareena was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium, which also stars Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. She will also be seen in Laal Sigh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The Forrest Gump remake is scheduled to release on Christmas 2020.


Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story