Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture of 'Favourite Boys' Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim and Taimur

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been taking over the internet with her pregnancy glow. The actress has been sharing her stunning pictures on the internet to treat the fans. Now, she has shared an unseen picture of Pataudi boys on social media where all the three – Saif Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan happily pose for the shutter box with their widest smile.

In the picture, while Saif and little Tim Tim can be seen twinning in white Kurta, Ibrahim can be seen donning black. Bebo perfectly captioned the picture as “Favourite boys! #FatherAndSons.”

As soon as the picture was dropped on the internet, fans couldn't stop gushing over it and many of them dropped heart emojis on the post.

Bebo, who is expecting her second child, seems to be unstoppable as she is working throughout her pregnancy. From wrapping up her upcoming film to shooting for an ad campaign, Bebo is taking the internet by storm. Recently, she shared a stunning picture of herself flaunting her baby bump in athleisure wear while shooting for Puma ad campaign. She wrote, "Two of us on the sets of @pumaindia.”

Designer Masaba Gupta took to the comment section and wrote, “Fabbbb! It’s insane & commendable how hard you’ve worked through your pregnancy in covid!” while Amrita Arora commented, “Stunning.”

Kareena and Saif are expecting their second child in February 2021. They broke the good news in August this year. The couple tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur in 2016.

Meanwhile, Bebo returned from a long vacay in Dharamshala along with Saif and Taimur as the actor was shooting there for his next film – Bhoot Police along with Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam. Bebo will be next seen in Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. She completed the shoot in August.