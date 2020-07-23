MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor with Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share an adorable throwback picture hugging her two "favorite boys," Taimur and Saif Ali Khan.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: July 23, 2020, 8:19 PM IST
Share this:

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs. Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif while her hubby holds Taimur.

"All I ever need #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack," she captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

View this post on Instagram

All I ever need… ❤️ #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Recently, Kareena shared a post where she mentioned that she is done with this year and is waiting for 2021.

View this post on Instagram

Waiting for 2021... ‍♀️

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the work front, Kareena, who was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium starring Irrfan Khan, will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump.

Kareena has also been roped in to be a part of Karan Johar's multistarrer Takht, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Next Story
Loading