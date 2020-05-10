MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Selfie with Taimur, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Selfie with Taimur, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor shared a glimpse of her Mother's Day celebration by sharing an adorable selfie with Taimur Ali Khan where they were both seen making funny faces on camera.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 4:18 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable selfie with Taimur, where she showed her fans how the duo are celebrating Mother's Day 2020. Kareena was seen sticking out her tongue and Taimur could be seen smiling at the camera.

“This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay,” she captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Ever since Kareena made her debut on Instagram in March, she has shared many glimpses of her personal lives. She has blessed Taimur's fans with several pictures of the toddler.

Take a look at some of the adorable pictures of Kareena and Taimur on Mother's Day.

View this post on Instagram

Boss. Mother. . Legend. 08.03.2020

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Forrest Gump, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020 but might be postponed due to the coronavirus.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading