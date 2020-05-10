Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Adorable Selfie with Taimur, See Pic

Actor Kareena Kapoor took to social media to share an adorable selfie with Taimur, where she showed her fans how the duo are celebrating Mother's Day 2020. Kareena was seen sticking out her tongue and Taimur could be seen smiling at the camera.

“This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well... every other day with Tim. #HappyMothersDay,” she captioned the picture.

Check it out below:

Ever since Kareena made her debut on Instagram in March, she has shared many glimpses of her personal lives. She has blessed Taimur's fans with several pictures of the toddler.

Take a look at some of the adorable pictures of Kareena and Taimur on Mother's Day.

Kareena will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the official remake of Forrest Gump, opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2020 but might be postponed due to the coronavirus.

