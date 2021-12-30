Kareena Kapoor Shares an Adorable Candid Moment of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur, See Pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media on Thursday to share a candid moment of her husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur while they rested on the bed. Saif seemed to be having breakfast and Taimur was scribbling on his notebook when Kareena snapped them and shared the adorable moment with her fans.

She captioned the post on social media, “My mornings… Saif-Beboo are you taking another picture for Instagram?Me-Ummmmm Click!#Saifu and Tim Tim ❤️#Ma boyssss (sic)."

Just prior to Christmas Day, Kareena had tested negative for Covid. When she caught the infection recently, she isolated herself and shared about missing her family in quarantine.

Meanwhile, Saif has wrapped up a 19-day filming schedule in Lucknow for the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Hrithik Roshan. The film shot its first schedule in Abu Dhabi.

The movie, which also features Radhika Apte in a pivotal role, is a remake of 2017 Tamil-language hit Vikram Vedha, directed by writer-directors Pushkar and Gayatri and starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Pushkar and Gayatri are also helming the Hindi-language Bollywood adaptation.

Kareena will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha next, which has locked April as its release date. It has been delayed several times due to Covid-19 scare and the filming has been done across various locations in India and abroad. It is the official remake of Academy Award winning film Forrest Gump and Aamir Khan will be reprising the role of Tom Hanks in the Advait Chandan directorial.

