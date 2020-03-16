Kareena Kapoor Shares Candid Image, Says Saif Ali Khan 'Booked' for the Week

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently made her entry on the photo-sharing app Instagram and has ever since then been very active there. After sharing a photoshoot with a brand and a couple of unseen pictures of her family, Kareena has now posted a glimpse of their week's schedule.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture of husband Saif Ali Khan reading what appears to be a script. She also shared a picture of herself on her phone, presumably scrolling Instagram. "Looks like he is 'booked' for the week... While I Instagram," she captioned the pictures.

Take a look below:

Kareena recently also blessed her fans with a sunkissed, no-makeup selfie. "Girls just wanna have sun," she wrote.

The actress will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Best Picture Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film will have Aamir Khan playing the titular role. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

