Kareena Kapoor Shares Glimpse of Her Weekend Featuring Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Newborn Son

The pandemic might be making us all feel stuck in a place but Kareena Kapoor Khan is showing us how spending time with our loved ones is all we need sometimes. The actress shared a picture-perfect post on her Instagram handle today capturing an intimate moment her children shared with their father.

The Instagram post shows Saif Ali Khan lovingly looking at his newborn son who is wearing a blue onesie. Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan is sitting beside his father also admiring his younger brother. The actress made sure that she did not reveal her newborn’s face and concealed it with a baby face emoji. Describing the picture, Bebo wrote that this is how her weekend is looking and asked her followers how they are going to spend theirs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

The post has received over 3,02,298 likes since it was shared on the social media platform earlier on Friday. One of Kareena’s closest friends, Amrita Arora commented on the picture with red heart emojis.

Kareena’s sister-in-law Saba Pataudi also commented on the post as she wrote, “Mahshallah. Stay safe and have a beautiful weekend Bhabs.” While some users also requested Kareena to reveal her youngest son’s face.

The couple had decided to protect their youngest son’s privacy taking lessons from how Taimur became an obsession of the paparazzi as soon as he was born back in 2016. The star couple welcomed their second child on February 21.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here