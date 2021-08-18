Kareena Kapoor Shares No Make-Up Selfie From Her Family Trip to Maldives; See Photo

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan had flown off to the Maldives with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir, to celebrate Saifs birthday a couple of days ago. She has been sharing several photos of her trip on social media, including family photos and sunkissed selfies. Recently, the actress took to Instagram to share a stunning selfie where she is enjoying the wind hitting her face.

On her Instagram stories section, she shared a photo where her gorgeous tresses are flying all over her face. She captioned the photo as, “Gone with the wind" and dropped a couple of emojis with it.

She also shared her family photo to wish Saif on his birthday.

Kareena is currently busy promoting her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible.’ The actress traced her maternity experience during her pregnancy with Taimur and Jehangir aka Jeh. On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

