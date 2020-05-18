Kareena Kapoor Shares Photo of 'World’s Best Chocolate Cake' Baked by Sister Karisma

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared photos of the ‘best chocolate cake in the world’ which was made by her sister Karisma Kapoor. Along with the cake, Kareena also gave us a glimpse of her ‘grumpy’ husband Saif Ali Khan.

The Veere Di Wedding actor captioned her post with a love-filled note for her sister. She wrote, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world @therealkarismakapoor... And yes, that’s Mr. Khan being grumpy at the back... zoom in”.

Karisma has commented on her sister’s post which oozes love. She said, “Yay! Glad lockdown has come to good use and I can bake for my family and friends”.

In another comment, she wrote, “alternate profession maybe”.

Actress Amrita Arora, who is a part of their girl gang, too dropped in her comments. In one of the comments, she said, “@therealkarismakapoor the best!!! I need my cake fix lalva”, while in another comment, she stated, “@therealkarismakapoor mine is over! About time”.

Kareena will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an adaptation of Forrest Gump, the multiple Oscar-winning film which was released in 1994 and starred Tom Hanks with Robin Wright.

Bebo also has Karan Johar’s mutli-starrer project Takt in her kitty.