Kareena Kapoor Shares Pics of Her Easter Bunnies Taimur and Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn Angry Over Attacks on Doctors Amid COVID-19

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday treated her fans with a photograph of her "Easter bunnies" -- husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan.

In another news, Ajay Devgn on Sunday said he is "disgusted" over reports of healthcare workers being attacked by people at a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, Tom Hanks is back at work from home as he hosted a special episode of the Saturday Night Live show after his and wife Rita Wilson's coronavirus diagnosis.

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a picture of Taimur Ali Khan dressed as a bunny to celebrate Easter, along with Saif Ali Khan.

Hollywood actor Tom Hanks returned to the small screen for the first time after he tested positive for the coronavirus in March. He said he and his wife are doing great.

Ranveer Singh shared photographs of the pizzas made by Deepika Padukone at home. One image, which seems to be a throwback picture of Deepika is with well known Italian chef Paola Baccetti.

After several Bollywood stars condemned gruesome incidents of physical assault and stone pelting at doctors and other frontliners who are managing the COVID-19 outbreak in different parts of the country, Ajay Devgn also took a stand in the matter.

Star couple Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently went on Instagram live with model and family friend Kendall Jenner but were heavily trolled by fans.

