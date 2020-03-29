Kareena Kapoor Shares Pic of Taimur's Quarantine Drawing, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt Take Pet Dog Out for Walk

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared picture of her son Taimur's drawing on social media and dubbed him as their 'in-house Picasso'. The adorable sketch melted many hearts on social media.

In another news, a video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt from an apartment complex is going viral. They are seen taking Ranbir's pet dog Lionel out for a walk and reports now suggest that they are living in together during the lockdown period.

Also, Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for coronavirus again, for the fourth time, leaving her family worried whether she is responding to the treatment or not.

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are spending quality time amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. While they have chosen to self quarantine, Kareena shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who was first tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, has been tested positive for the fourth time as well. Relatives have expressed concern over her well-being.

Akshay Kumar was seen driving his wife to a hospital on Sunday morning as she got her foot bandaged from the medical facility in Mumbai.

Mira Rajput took to Instagram to share pictures of pancakes that husband Shahid Kapoor made for her amidst the all-India 21 day coronavirus lockdown.

Actress and Tamil Folk singer Paravai Muniyamma breathed her last on March 29, 2020 at her home in Madurai. She was 83 and died of age-related illness.

