Kareena Kapoor Shares Picture With Taimur, Samir Soni Slams Kangana Ranaut's Team

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs. Kareena has shared a picture on Instagram where she is seen hugging Saif while her hubby holds Taimur.

"All I ever need #FavouriteBoys #TakeMeBack," she captioned the image, which currently has 118K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Adorable Picture With Taimur and Saif Ali Khan

A day after deactivating his Twitter and Facebook accounts, actor Samir Soni has lashed out at Kangana Ranaut and her team for subjecting him to brutal abuse and harassment.

Samir and Kangana's team recently got into a war of words on Twitter after the former slammed the actress for using late Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's death to further her personal agenda. Following which, Samir was massively trolled by Kangana's supporters online.

Read: Samir Soni: Tomorrow If I Do Something To Myself, Will Kangana Ranaut Be Held Responsible For It?

Actor Shekhar Suman, who has been one of the leading voices demanding justice for the late Sushant Singh Rajput, said that the actor's death has been used to settle personal scores by some people. He asked people to have a heart and fight for justice.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “Our focus has to be just ONE thing. #CBIEnquiryForSSR. I feel his death is being used to settle personal scores, create fake stories for commercial purposes, useless TV debates, enemities, accusations and endless allegations. Have a heart. Just fight for justice.”

Read: Shekhar Suman Says Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Is Being Used to Settle Personal Scores

Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday slammed a media report which claimed that he's now fully recovered from coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, the Bollywood megastar dismissed the news as "incorrect" and "irresponsible."

Amitabh, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, has been admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital for the past two weeks after being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. His daughter-in-law, actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan were shifted to Nanavati last Friday, almost a week after they tested positive for Covid-19.

Read: Amitabh Bachchan Calls Report of Him Being Fully Recovered From Covid-19 'Fake,' 'Irresponsible'

A throwback behind the scene (BTS) video of Alia Bhatt from her YouTube channel has surfaced on the social media platform. Alia had launched her channel in January, 2019.

In the short clip, Alia dressed in a yellow saree was seen grooving to the hit number Tip Tip Barsa Pani starring Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon.

Read: Alia Bhatt Performs to 'Tip Tip Barsa Pani' in Yellow Sari, Watch Video