Kareena Kapoor Shares Pool Picture of Pataudi Family, Karan Deol on Relationship with Father Sunny Deol

May 25 is the birth date of two people very close to Kareena Kapoor Khan - one is filmmaker Karan Johar and the other is brother-in-law and actor Kunal Kemmu. Kareena wished Kunal first with a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan, young Taimur alongwith Soha Ali Khan and a young Inaaya. Alongside the throwback picture where everyone is seen posing in the pool, Kareena wrote, “Happy Birthday, brother in law… I promise we will recreate this picture soon… have a lovely one."

Kunal replied, “Hahahahaha.. yes yes we have to…" Kareena’s best friend Amrita Arora wished Kunal in the comments, while Saif and Soha’s sister Saba Ali Khan wrote, “insha’Allah."

Karan Deol is the next generation of the Deol clan who ventured into the entertainment industry with his debut Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Recently, the actor got candid about his relationship with father Sunny Deol and the upcoming movie Apne 2, where he will share screen space with Dharmendra and Bobby Deol, along with his father.

Karan revealed that he developed a passion for filmmaking after watching Star Wars. And once he was clear about following his passion for acting, he confided in his actor father.

The highly anticipated second season of Raj and DK’s spy-thriller The Family Man will release on June 4. The series will see Srikant Tiwari come out of his retirement to face a powerful enemy.

In anticipation of the show, let’s take a look at some of the best spy/intelligence films of recent times.

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan has apologised for hurting sentiments of people after he seemingly made disparaging remarks showing Alibaug in a poor light. Recently, Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) accused him of making an unsavoury remark about Maharashtra’s Alibaug area on the show.

MNS Chitrapat Sena chief Ameya Khopkar accused the makers of the singing reality show of showing Alibaug in a poor light and demanded an apology. Aditya posted a note on social media and also shared a video apoligising for his comments.

The Family Man creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK say they respect the sentiments of Tamil people and have come up with “a sensitive, balanced, and riveting story" in the second season of the show, which is facing controversy over its alleged depiction of Eelam Tamils.

Fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, The Family Man season two was scheduled to return earlier this year on Amazon Prime Video but got postponed following controversies around the streaming platform’s shows Tandav and Mirzapur.

