Kareena Kapoor Shares Taimur's Drawing During Quarantine, Calls Him in-House Picasso

Kareena Kapoor and Taimur are spending quality time amid the coronavirus lockdown in the country. While they have chosen to self quarantine, Kareena shared a glimpse of what Taimur is up to while he stays home.

Taimur has taken to drawing while he stays indoors with his family. Kareena shared a picture of his drawing on social media and termed him their in-house Picasso.

Taimur also recently made a 'special appearance' in a live interview where his father Saif Ali Khan was interacting with a news TV journalist about the coronavirus lockdown, on a video call.

Kareena, a few days ago, also shared a picture of Taimur and Saif doing gardening during self-isolation. The picture got an overwhelming response on social media, with her post receiving thousands of likes and many loving comments.

Meanwhile, Kareena has been urging her fans constantly to stay indoors amid the coronavirus lockdown in India. She herself has been practicing social distancing and recommends everyone does the same. In fact, Kareena has also been interacting with her friends Malaika and Amrita Arora over video calls and Facetime and is keeping in touch with them virtually till the lockdown is in effect.

