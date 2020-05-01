MOVIES

Kareena Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic of Uncle Rishi Kapoor and Father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to share a rare picture of her uncle Rishi Kapoor with her father-in-law Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The departure of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor has left millions teary-eyed. His family members and colleagues from the industry remembered the actor by sharing heartfelt notes and memorable pictures on social media. His brother, Randhir Kapoor’s daughter, Kareena has shared a rare monochrome photo on Instagram.

In the pic, Kapoor is seen in a conversation with cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

As the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress shared the rare moment, she wrote “Two Tigers(heart emoji)” in her caption.

Kareena’s post collected lots of love in the comments including sister, Karisma who dropped multiple heart emojis.

Yesterday, the Angrezi Medium actress shared another throwback featuring Rishi Kapoor and her father, Randhir as kids. “The best boys I know... Papa and Chintu uncle (sic.),” she wrote.

As Kareena continues missing her departed uncle she pulled out another video while going down the memory lane.

The video is from the 2004 film, Hum Tum starring husband, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji where Rishi Kapoor plays the role of Saif’s father. The clip is the introduction of Rishi’s character in the film, where he is seen jovially singing the song, Main Shayar to Nahi along with his son (Saif) in a restaurant.

The track is originally from the 1973 film, Bobby directed by Raj Kapoor starring Rishi Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.

Fondly referred to as Chintu among close friends and colleagues, Rishi passed away after a long battle with cancer in Mumbai on April 30 and is survived by wife, Neetu and children, Ranbir and Riddhima.

His last rites were performed yesterday afternoon by son Ranbir. Randhir Kapoor, Rajeev Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Abhishek Bachchan were present during the funeral.

