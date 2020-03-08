Kareena Kapoor Shares Unseen Pics of Family, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 3 Earns Rs 33.53 Cr at Box Office

The world celebrated the happy occasion of International Women's Day 2020 on Sunday. Kareena shared a candid snap of her son Taimur and mother Babita while other celebrities also wished their fans on social media.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor's Baaghi 3 saw a decline when compared with earnings of Baaghi 2 (2018) but it is looking forward to post a healthy first weekend collection at box office still.

Also, Asim Riaz his and Himanshi Khurana's playful activities in BTS pics of their yet untitled project is wining hearts of the fans on social media.

Baaghi 3 has not been able to catch up to the box office success of the franchise's second part that released in 2018. Baaghi 2 had minted Rs 45.50 crore in two days. Baaghi 3, directed by Ahmed Khan, has collected Rs 33.53 crore in the same time period after it released on March 6, 2020.

Kareena Kapoor, who recently made her entry on Instagram, shared a black and white picture of husband Saif Ali Khan playing a guitar and looking at son Taimur. She also shared a post dedicated to Women's Day.

A character actor provides much-needed levity to a film's narrative and director Hardik Mehta's Kaamyaab celebrates these unsung heroes of the Hindi film industry.

Bollywood has been a late bloomer in giving prominence to women stories, but the last decade has given us some amazing films that celebrate womanhood.

Bigg Boss 13 contestants Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana are grabbing limelight for their upcoming collaboration, which is a music video.

