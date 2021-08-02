Kareena Kapoor Shares What She Appreciated Most During Pregnancy and It Includes Watching Schitt's Creek

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan recently welcomed her second son Jeh, with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. The actress is also geared up for the release of her book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’, which will focus on her pregnancy experience. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Kareena shared a glimpse of what can be expected in the book. She shared a video where she can be seen lying down on her couch and watching the series Schitt’s Creek and wrote that ‘Mom Tv time’ is a thing.

Her entire caption read, “‘Mom TV time’ is a thing… and I made the best of it when I was expecting 💁🏻‍♀️ #HappyCamper Never have I appreciated TLC, feet rubs, and #SchittsCreek more than during my pregnancy. Moments like these are a wonderful part of my maternal journey, which is captured in my pregnancy book… the pre-order link is in my bio."

The Canadian sitcom became the first-ever comedy-drama to sweep the four acting categories during the 2020 Emmy Awards. So, it is quite understandable why the series became Bebo’s favourite during her pregnancy.

She also took to her Instagram stories to share a couple of photos flaunting her bright red blazer and chic makeup. In one of the stories, she wrote, ‘Monday’ with an SOS symbol, and in the second one, she can be seen trying out an Instagram filter.

The book is now available for pre-order.

