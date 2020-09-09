Kareena Kapoor Showers Ananya Panday with Compliments After Watching Her in Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday launched the dance number 'Beyonce sharma jaayegi' from their upcoming film Khaali Peeli on Monday. Shot against the backdrop of a funfair or circus, the song has been composed by duo Vishal-Shekhar and singers Nakash Aziz and Neeti Mohan have lent their voice.

Soon after the launch of the song, actress Kareena Kapoor took to social media to shower Ananya with compliments for the new song. “You look so hot !!!well done…” Kareena commented on the Instagram post shared by Ananya. In response to the compliment, Ananya replied, “Thank you my most favourite.”

The song 'Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi' has received a similar fate as the trailer of recently film "Sadak 2", which made headlines for getting more dislikes than likes on YouTube. Within minutes of its launch, the song was trolled by netizens and was called out over what they felt were racist lyrics.

At the time of publishing this story, the song had 59k likes against 470k dislikes on the official YouTube page of Zee Music Company, which own music rights of the film.

Meanwhile, Khaali Peeli is the story about two childhood sweethearts, Pooja and Blackie, who get separated due to some circumstances, during the young age. But a situation brings them back together, which leads to a series of chase and escape' situations. Khaali Peeli has been directed by Maqbool Khan and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Mehra. While the story is by Maqbool Khan, the film is written by Yash Kesarwani and Seema Aggarwal.

Besides Ishaan and Ananya, the film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. Khaali Peeli will release on October 2, 2020, on Zee's new platform – Zee Plex.

The film was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on June 12, but was put on hold after the cinema halls were shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.