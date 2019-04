Kareena Kapoor Showers Praise on Alia Bhatt, Calls Her 'Brilliant Actor'

Udta Punjab created quite a storm when it showed drug abuse by the youth population in Punjab and conspiracies surrounding it. The film featured an ensemble cast of Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Diljit Dosanjh.However, the two leading ladies of the film did not share screen space in the film. After a gap of three years, the two will be reuniting for Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht. But again, they won't be sharing the screen together.During an interview with Rajeev Masand, Kareena said, "Just like 'Udta Punjab', we have no scenes together. We are always in different chapters."She went on to shower praises for Alia and said, "Look what she is doing, the choices of films that she has done, whether it is 'Raazi' or 'Gully Boy', I think it is outstanding.""It reminds me a little bit of when I did films like 'Chameli', 'Yuva' and 'Omkara', but I think she is just a brilliant actor," she added.The film also marks the reunion of Kareena and Karan after 18 years. The two worked together in 2001 release Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, where she was seen essaying the role of Poo (Pooja).Talking about Takht and its ensemble cast she said, "It's a special film because it's going to be a first for all of us, including Karan. Making this kind of movie or me working with Ranveer, Vicky or any of these guys, I better be on my toes, that's all I know."Directed by Karan Johar, the epic period drama boasts of an A-lister cast and a massive ensemble line-up with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor among others.Takht will go on floors this year and will hit theatres in 2020Follow @news18movies for more