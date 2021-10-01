Kareena Kapoor's Sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan Shares First-ever Photo With Jeh, Calls Him Her 'Jaan'

Saba Ali Khan’s Instagram profile is dominated by pictures of her family members and she recently posted a picture of her nephew Jeh Ali Khan. Saba posted a picture of herself, posing with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn son Jeh and the internet just can’t stop gushing over the baby’s cute looks.

Taking to Instagram stories, Saba Ali Khan dropped the adorable picture with Jeh from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s star-studded birthday bash. She wrote, “My Jeh Jaan. Love you now and always,” followed by a heart emoji.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Attends Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s Birthday With Baby Jehangir Ali Khan

Saba also posted a photo of her with Taimur Ali Khan and captioned, “TIM….my Jaan Too. Puppet show …more exciting.. and Popcorn! Phupi (Buajaan to him) .. Poses can wait Love this munchkin… who’s growing up too fast! Mahsha’Allah.” (sic)

Earlier this month, Saba Ali Khan, in an Instagram post, defended Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s choice of baby names. “When a mother carries her child within her and gives him or her life, only she and the father are allowed to decide who, how and what the child will grow as. And the name. No one, NO ONE else, including other family members, who may gladly suggest, have a say. On anything! It’s her soul that has nurtured that baby. Parents are the only one with rights. Think it’s a reminder for everyone to respect that. Today, tomorrow, forever," read her post.

Saba Ali Khan, a jewellery designer, is the daughter of Sharmila Tagore and late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. Her siblings Saif Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan are both Bollywood actors.

