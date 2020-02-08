Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Dance on Nursery Rhymes with Taimur and Inaaya

Kareena Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan instinctively shaking legs at the birthday celebrations of Yash Johar and Roohi Johar have captivated netizens’ attention.

Recently, a candid footage has surfaced online, where we see the mommy duo break into an impromptu jig with their tiny tots, Taimur and Inaaya. In the truly endearing clip, Soha can be seen gesturing dance steps to little Inaaya while Kareena surprisingly starts grooving to nursery rhyme Baby Shark while Taimur continues to hop-bounce in the garden.

Kareena looks uber cool in straight blue denims and black top. While Soha opted for a peach frock to match with Inaaya’s dress.

Kareena is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan. The film is an Indian adaptation of the American comedy-drama Forrest Gump.

The movie will release on December 25.

The Veere Di Wedding star will feature in Homi Adajania’s Angrezi Medium, a sequel to 2017 hit Hindi Medium, which will release on March 20. She will also essay the character of Jahanara Begum in Karan Johar's multi-starrer historical drama, Takht, releasing 2021.

