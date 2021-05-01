Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan Wish Saba Ali Khan on Her Birthday

Jewellery designer and Saif Ali Khan's younger sister Saba Ali Khan turns a year old today and, on her special day, sister Soha Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan were the first ones to wish her. Sharing a stunning candid picture of Saba on her Instagram story, Kareena wished her birthday and sent some love across.

In the picture, Saba can be seen dressed in a bright yellow suit and wearing traditional earrings. With a middle partition, she can be seen in a one-side hairstyle which surely is like worthy.

Little sister Soha also shared the sweetest wish for her 'Aapa' on her 45th birthday by posting two pictures of them together on her Instagram page. While in one picture belonging from their childhood, the sisters can be seen hugging and kissing, the other is from their adulthood while they are posing in a glamorous avatar.

British singer, Sophie Choudry, also wished Saba a happy birthday on Soha’s post that has gained over 24,000 likes.

Like Kareena is the queen of sun-kissed selfies, Saba is the queen of throwbacks. Amid the pandemic, she has been sharing blissful pictures of the Pataudi clan on her Instagram page. She posts many old and new family pictures, be it from Soha’s wedding or cutesy uploads of baby Taimur.

Recently, the jewellery designer had shared a throwback picture from 2012 when Saif and Kareena tied the knot. The picture was a continuation of her 'royal wedding' series.

She tried to stay off the limelight and only gets together with the family on occasions or luncheons. Once in the past, Saba had shared an anecdote from when she went to a photo studio to get prints of her family’s pictures. She said one staffer from the studio had pointed out there were no pictures of her and that she had given pictures of babies and other family members. At this comment, she said she loved family pictures.

