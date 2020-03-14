Kareena Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha Among Stars Spreading Coronavirus Awareness as Movie Halls Shut

While movie halls in states like including Maharashtra, Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar and Odisha have been shut, film personalities are spreading awareness regarding coronavirus through social media. They are reaching out to their fans, telling them about the prevention measures people should opt for.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, taking to Instagram, has urged her followers not to panic and also shared some prevention tips to combat the deadly virus. Sharing a story on the photo-sharing platform, the Jab We Met actress has asked people to filter information from the right source at a time when so much is being talked about coronavirus.

The Angrezi Medium star also called on people to play their part when efforts are being made around the world to contain the spread of the COVID-19. Apart from Kareena, the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Pareenti Chopra, and Sonakshi Sinha took to Twitter to share safety tips for prevention of coronavirus.

Sonam has asked people to practice hygiene, suggesting that they should wash hands thoroughly, avoid touching their face and eyes and stay away from crowded places. She also recommended using supplements and follow healthy lifestyle to boost immunity.

hygiene is the best way to avoid the Coronavirus. Washing hands thoroughly, avoid touching your face and stay away from crowded areas. a healthy lifestyle ( good sleep, food and excercise ) is important. Also have supplements that boost immunity ( vit c and d , zinc) — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 12, 2020

On the other hand, Parineeti wrote, "GUYS STOP BEING STUPID AND READ THIS! The coronavirus is a real thing!!! Change behaviours NOW!"

GUYS STOP BEING STUPID AND READ THIS! The coronavirus is a real thing!!! Change behaviours NOW! #coronavirus https://t.co/3fWBixCiom — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonakshi also tweeted, advising people not to circulate unverified information. She has requested people not to spread panic and take precautions.

As the world battles #coronavirus, let's ensure we do not add to the pandemic by circulating unverified information. Be safe, take necessary precautions and also be responsible. Don't add to the panic. Last but not the least, try and make the most of the compulsory 'me' time pic.twitter.com/q3ujRiXJSY — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), has created an environment of fear across the world. The deadly virus has expanded its footprint in more than 100 countries, including India, and claimed more than 3,000 lives.