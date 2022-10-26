Kareena Kapoor Spotted At Mumbai Airport Weeks After Being Mobbed, Holds Jeh Tight and Maintains Distance

Kareena Kapoor Khan was spotted making her way to the Mumbai airport’s departure terminal just three weeks after she was mobbed at the same spot. The actress was spotted making her way to board her flight with her younger son Jeh in her arms. Bebo was seen holding Jeh tight and maintaining a distance as she made her way to the flight.

For her flight, Kareena was seen wearing a black hoodie and a matching pair of sweatpants. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses and white shoes. The actress is reportedly headed to London, where she is likely to resume work on her film with Hansal Mehta. Check out the video below:

Kareena travelled to the UK earlier this month to film to kick-start the shoot for the Hansal Mehta film. The 42-year-old actress will play the solo lead character in this yet-to-be-titled film, which is touted to be a murder mystery. Kareena had also spilled the beans about her role in the film during a recent media interaction. The actress revealed that she will essay the character of a detective and rookie cop in the film. According to Kareena, she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in the much-anticipated murder mystery film.

The project was announced last year. Kareena is not only starring in the film but also co-producing it with Ekta Kapoor. Speaking about the project with News18.com earlier this year, Kareena said, “For this film, Ekta Kapoor (co-producer) told me to come onboard creatively and be a producer. I did it because I loved the script so much. I don’t know if I’m going to start producing films [in a full-fledged manner] because I don’t know anything about it. I want to just see how this one goes.”

This marks Kareena’s first film with Hansal.

