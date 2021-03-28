Kareena Kapoor Starts Her Post-pregnancy Fitness Journey, Shares Pic

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently gave birth to her second son, has re-started her fitness journey. The actress took to Instagram Stories to share a sneak-peak of her routine.

In the picture, Kareena flaunted her smart watch which read that she had walked 4.2 kilometres. She also shared a glimpse of her neon green sneakers. She wrote, “Day 1. The journey begins."

Meanwhile, the actress recently resumed work a month after her baby’s birth. She was spotted outside a Mumbai studio in a baby-blue dress. Reportedly, Kareena was shooting for an upcoming Discovery+ show titled Star vs Food, which will have celebrities cooking a meal for their loved ones under the supervision of a Masterchef.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Meanwhile, Kareena has been sharing pics with her baby boy on social media without revealing his face. It has been reported that the couple plan on keeping public eye off him for sometime. They have not announced the name of their son.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena and husband, actor Saif Ali Khan, welcomed their second son on February 21. The couple are also parents to four-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. Kareena and Saif got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur in December 2016. Saif also has two children- actor Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan with ex-wife Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.