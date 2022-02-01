Kareena Kapoor Strikes Sexy Pose With Saif Ali Khan; Son Taimur Steals Her Thunder With His Thumbs-up

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a glimpse into best friend Amrita Arora’s birthday party on Monday. The 41-year-old actress attended the birthday party with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan in an all-black attire going by the theme of the party.

Kareena chose to wear a full-sleeved little black dress with sequin embellishments on the neckline. The actress paired her dress with silver stilettos and kohled eyes. Kareena completed her look with a neat bun and a pair of diamond drop earrings. 51-year-old Saif was spotted in a black kurta and white pants, while their son Taimur looked dapper in a black shirt and pants and brown boots. As the family posed for the picture, Taimur showcased his swagger with a thumbs up. Kareena shared the picture on Instagram Stories and added a gif to the image that read, “My boys.”

Amrita celebrated her 41st birthday on Monday. The actress, who has worked in movies like Golmaal Returns, Kambakkht Ishq and more, is a close friend of Kareena and the duo are often spotted having fun get-togethers. Kareena even dedicated a special Instagram post to Amrita on Monday. The actress shared a candid picture of Amrita where she was seen having a hearty laugh. The black and white picture showed Amrita in her happiest form. Kareena shared the picture on Instagram and shared a glimpse into her friendship with Amrita by sharing a casual chat the two had. “3.30pm… Beboo-KP? as in Kya plan hai? Amu-Gonna nap bro. Beboo-me too..one eye is already shut. Amu-will wake up and have chai and toast. Beboo-me too. A friend who understands the power of afternoon naps…is a keeper. Happy birthday to my darling BFF… here’s to working out together, wine, cheese, palak soup and ummmm virtual holidays. Life is so much more fun with you in it.” Responding to the post, Amrita commented, “Love you.”

