Kareena Kapoor Stuns in Mirror Selfie, Advices Fans to 'Maintain Distance'

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to share a picture of herself. Kareena shared a selfie on her window which gave her fans a glimpse of her house and pool.

“Objects in the mi̶r̶r̶o̶r̶ glass are closer than they appear. So maintain distance… cuz it’s the new normal!" she captioned her post.

On the other hand, Kareena took to Instagram stories to remember her film Veere Di Wedding as completed 3 years. She wrote, “The best decidion I ever made. Such a cool film,’ with a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, on February 21, Kareena gave birth to her second son. While Kareena and husband Saif have not shared pictures or his name to protect his privacy, Kareena shared a glimpse of him with her elder son Taimur on Mother’s Day.

“And these two give me hope… for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother’s Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there," she wrote.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. Kareena will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht. The film will also star Anil Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here