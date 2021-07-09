Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan Snuggle Up in This Unseen Pic, Win Hearts on Internet

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. There are several fan pages dedicated to the star kid online, where fans often get to see Taimur’s unseen photos with his royal family. In a new unseen picture, which has surfaced on social media, Taimur is seen snuggling up with mommy Kareena Kapoor. He looks adorable as he poses for a selfie. Take a look:

Check out some of his other cute pictures with Saif and Kareena:

Kareena often shares Taimur’s activities on Instagram — he’s often been seen either drawing or practicing pottery. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan know a trick or two on keeping their young one engaged throughout the day and also enhance his creativity through various activities.

The actress was recently spotted celebrating elder sister Karisma Kapoor’s birthday. Karisma marked the occasion by cutting a cake at midnight with her loved ones in attendance. Kareena made the event even more special by posting a reel consisting of many memories and pictures on her Instagram handle to wish her elder sister. The beautiful Kapoor sisters were also spotted at father Randhir Kapoor’s house warming ceremony in Bandra along with Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. Karisma and Kareena both looked stunning in ethnic wear.

Earlier this year, Kareena and Saif welcomed their second child, a son. The power couple is yet to reveal their younger son’s name. Following Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s decision to protect their daughter’s identity, Saifeena too has tried their best to keep their newborn baby’s identity hidden from the media. However, Kareena has often given glimpses of her baby on social media, without revealing his face.

