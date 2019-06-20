Kareena Kapoor Takes a Break From London Vacation, Flies Back to Mumbai For 12 Hours to Shoot for DID

We've all seen photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan holidaying with husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, sister Karisma Kapoor and mother Babita Kapoor in London. But the actress is taking a 12 hour break from her relaxing vacation to make a quick trip to Mumbai. She is back in the bay for half a day to shoot for the new season of Dance India Dance.

Kareena is on the judges' panel of the dance reality show and is not letting it suffer because of her London trip. This is her first stint on reality TV, and being the professional that she is, Kareena is making a quick trip to Mumbai to make sure the show is shot on schedule.

Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, "The actress has to shoot for Dance India Dance in Mumbai tomorrow (Thursday) and for the same, Bebo will be flying back to bay taking a 12 hour break from her vacation. She will be reaching Mumbai tomorrow morning and will take off for London the same night. The actress has allotted the maximum time for the DID shoot fulfilling her commitment after which she resumes her vacation with Taimur in London. Since DID marks her debut on television, Bebo is making sure to give her best for the same."

Photos of the actress arriving in Mumbai surfaced online, proving that she indeed has taken a break from her vacation to fulfill her work commitments. Take a look:

The London vacation is not all play and no work for Saif and Kareena. While Saif has begun shooting Jawani Jaaneman in the British capital, Bebo will be shooting for Angrezi Medium there in July. The actress will be joining Irrfan for the movie and will be seen playing a cop. The movie produced by Dinesh Vijan will also see Radhika Madan play a pivotal character.

Kareena has an interesting lineup of movies apart from her TV debut. She has Good News and Takht coming up. According to reports, she has also been approached to play the lead in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chadha.

