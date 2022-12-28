Kareena Kapoor Takes Son Taimur for Skiing in Gstaad; Here's What Saif Ali Khan Doing

After three years, Kareena Kapoor Khan has flown to Gstaad with her husband Saif Ali Khan, and her kids to carry on the elite family’s old tradition of celebrating New Year in the snow-clad mountains of Switzerland. They had to put a break on the family’s ritual owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic for several years. But they’re back at it with a bang. Ever since the Bollywood diva touched Gstaad, she has been giving fans a sneak peek of her family vacation via social media. On Tuesday, it appears that mom Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan enjoyed a quick skiing session in the snow.

Donning a white puffer jacket, the actress took an adorable mirror selfie with Taimur who was dressed in a yellow puffer jacket and green pants to brave the chilly weather. When it came to security measures, the mom made sure the little munchkin has his helmet and glasses on for their adventurous ride in the snow. While Taimur might have been looking out for fun, mom Kareena was there “for the look” and she made it clear in the caption of her Instagram stories. Take a look at it here:

After an adventurous outing, the family spent a cheesy time as they relished some delicious fondue seemingly made by actor Saif Ali Khan. In a subsequent post, the actor who looked dapper in a white sweatshirt was captured stirring some melted cheese from a pot placed on a portable stove.

In addition to this, Kareena also shared a fun reel video that gave fans a glimpse of the elite family’s Christmas celebration. From an impromptu guitar performance by Saif Ali Khan to little Jeh’s fun banter with a pet dog and Taimur’s adventurous chilly outings, the reel covers it all. Watch it here:

Kareena Kapoor last shared the screen space with Aamir Khan in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha. She has now teamed up with her Veere De Wedding producer Rhea Kapoor, and co-stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon, for yet another women-centric movie The Crew. The film will hit the floors in the month of February next year.

