Kareena Kapoor to Host Kartik Aaryan in Her Radio Chat Show

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a successful stint in radio with her talk show What Women Want and after an entertaining season one, it is all set to return with a second season. Of late, pictures of her guests from the show have been making rounds on the Internet. As of now, Saif Ali Khan, Sharmila Tagore and Kajol have been confirmed on her guest list. Now, her latest guest on the show is Kartik Aaryan.

Images of the two are being widely shared on social media and the two looked quite positive in each other's company.

For the show, Kareena is seen wearing an aqua blue top with a neon green skirt, whereas, Kartik chose to wear a blue and white printed shirt. Holding a heart-shaped pillow, the two happily posed for the cameras. Kartik too took to Instagram to share their picture together and wrote, "Ye ‘Ishq’ haaye...❤️"

"

On the movies front, Kareena has Good Newwz releasing in December. The film will bring back the hit pairing of Akshay Kumar and the actress, with a mix of a younger lot of stars like Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The film is supposed to be an out-and-out family entertainer.

On the other hand, Kartik has four projects releasing in the coming time. The actor has been part of Luka Chuppi and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and has become a mass hero and crowd puller. He is always in news relating to his personal life. His next release is Pati, Patni Aur Woh, which has Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. He also has the sequels of Dostana and Bhool Bhulaiyaa in his kitty. Also, he is working with Sara Ali Khan in Imtiaz Ali's next. Kareena too has earlier worked with the filmmaker on one of her biggest career hits Jab We Met.

