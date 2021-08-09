Kareena Kapoor to 'Introduce Third Baby' With Karan Johar, Says 'I Can’t Be Pacified Now'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to introduce her debut book ‘Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible’ and will be coming live on Instagram tomorrow to do the same with none other than her dearest friend and industry colleague, Karan Johar. A compilation of her pregnancy experiences, Kareena often refers to her book as her third child. She has two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan.

Ahead of the launch, she took to Instagram to share a picture of hers holding the book in a red dress. She captioned the picture as, “I can’t be pacified now… #1DayToGo Join me live in action with @karanjohar tomorrow at 5 p.m. as we introduce my third baby to the world. Super excited! 💃🏻🙊🙌🏼 The pre-order link is in my bio ❤️".

To hype up the book, Bebo has been sharing memories from her pregnancy, including the pizza she liked to eat, the show she was watching and the maternity fashion she wore. She recently shared a picture with Jeh, that is a recreation of her old picture with Taimur. In her post, she called her sons her strength and pride.

Kareena gave birth to her second son Jeh on February 21, 2021. She and Saif Ali Khan had welcomed their elder son Taimur in 2016. On the work front, apart from releasing her book, the actress will be seen on the big screen in Aamir Khan-led Laal Singh Chaddha.

