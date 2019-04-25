English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
It's Confirmed! Kareena Kapoor Plays A Cop in Angrezi Medium
Directed by Homi Adajania, Angrezi Medium is the sequel to the widely appreciated 2017 entertainer Hindi Medium.
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Kareena Kapoor Khan will play a cop in Irrfan Khan-starrer Angrezi Medium, film’s producer Dinesh Vijan has confirmed.
"Kareena is a great addition to our franchise. Angrezi Medium is a very special film and I'm excited that she's going to be a part of it. We wanted to introduce this character who would be taken forward in the franchises to come and she's perfect for it," Vijan said.
"Here, she plays a cop—a role she's actually never done before. We will be shooting in London this June, and it will be great to be back on set with her," he added.
Kareena also spoke at length about the film in a recent interview with Rajeev Masand. She said hers is a small but important role and also revealed that she’s not been romantically paired with Irrfan.
Irrfan, who was undergoing treatment in the UK for several months after being diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour last year, will be seen as Champak, the owner of a sweetshop named Ghasiteram Mishthan Bhandar (GMB).
Currently shooting in Jodhpur, Irrfan began filming Angerzi Medium earlier this month after he returned to India on April 2. The movie also stars actor Radhika Madan (of Pataakha fame), who will play his daughter who wants to study in the UK.
(With News18 inputs)
