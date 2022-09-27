Kareena Kapoor To Start Shooting For Hansal Mehta's Next

Kareena Kapoor has proved her mettle as an actor throughout her illustrious career of over two decades in Hindi cinema. After sharing the screenspace with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, Bebo is pumped up to commence the shoot of her upcoming project, directed by Hansal Mehta. According to a report by ETimes, the makers will kick off the shooting of this untitled film in October. The Good Newwz star will reportedly leave for London soon to shoot the first schedule of this Hansal Mehta directorial.

It has been reported that Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with reading sessions for the film with the director. There is an interesting fact about this upcoming film. There will reportedly be no hero in this Kareena Kapoor-starrer. The 42-year-old actress will play the solo lead character in this yet-to-be-titled film, which is touted to be a murder mystery.

Kareena had also spilt the beans about her role in the film during a recent media interaction. The actress revealed that she will essay the character of a detective and rookie cop in the film. According to Kareena, she will be seen in a non-glamorous avatar in the much-anticipated murder mystery film

It remains to be seen how this film performs at the box office. Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which was directed by Advait Chandan. She essayed the role of Rupa D’souza in this romantic drama. Laal Singh Chaddha was not received well by the masses, which led to the film’s failure at the box office. Besides Kareena, the Bollywood film starred Aamir Khan, Chaitanya Akkineni and Mona Singh in lead roles.

In other news, Kareena Kapoor recently teamed up with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma for yet another film, which will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. This untitled film is jointly produced by 12th Street Entertainment, Boundscript and Kross Pictures.

