Kareena Kapoor Trolls 'Boring' Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan; He Says 'She's Always Shouting at Me'
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Trolls 'Boring' Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan; He Says 'She's Always Shouting at Me'

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: August 04, 2022, 08:53 IST

Mumbai, India

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan on the sets of Koffee With Karan.

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan appeared on the latest episode of 'Koffee With Karan'. The duo will soon be seen in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Kareena Kapoor Khan jokingly threw shades at her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan as they appeared together on Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. Kareena, who is friends with Karan since the age of 16, had a blast on the show, pulling Aamir’s leg.

Both Kareena and Karan, who are known for their witty humour, mocked Aamir for being a “party pooper”. Karan was talking about how Kareena was not interested in gossips anymore when he pointed out, “Aamir has no clue.” To this Kareena chimed in, “I feel Aamir is a very big actor that he is boring. The actual thing is that he just acts that he is boring.”

Agreeing with Kareena, Karan said, “Aamir, when you enter a party the first thing you do is run away from the music. You only want to talk to one or two people who you take to the corner and then don’t leave. You are rather boring at a party. You put him in the party of 200 people, he wants to run right away. You are bit of a party pooper.”

Karan also spoke about how Kareena couldn’t care less about the box office business of her movies as she is a “bonafide movie star on your own terms.” To this, Aamir said, “Kareena is very concerned about her films. Ever since we spoke, she’s been talking to me about how this or that was done. There’s not enough publicity. Whenever she meets me, she is shouting at me. She has been scolding me since two months. I swear she scolds me for something or the other.

Aamir further took a jibe at Kareena for not having watched Laal Singh Chaddha till now. “Don’t be happy that you have not watched your own movies. She’s so proud about it. It’ll be heartbreaking if she doesn’t see the film,” Aamir added.

Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the theatres on August 11.

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Tags:
first published:August 04, 2022, 08:52 IST
last updated:August 04, 2022, 08:53 IST