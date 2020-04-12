MOVIES

Kareena Kapoor Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Lockdown Extension Report

Kareena Kapoor Urges Citizens to Stay at Home Amid Lockdown Extension Report

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Twitter to appeal to her fans and citizens of the country to stay at home amid the extended coronavirus lockdown in India.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: April 12, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has urged citizens to stay at home, after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown would be extended in the state.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with state chief ministers via video conferencing. Although an official announcement is awaited at the time of publishing this story, it is being speculated that after today’s meeting the lockdown will be extended across the nation by another couple of weeks.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday evening, Kareena wrote: “Now that the lockdown has been extended, the one thing we must do to help overcome this is STAY AT HOME. We need to be strong, now more than ever. We’ve come this far… let’s not stop! Together with @unicefindia and @unileverdiariesindia, I urge you to #BreakTheChain #WeCanAndWeWill #VirusKiKadiTodo #StayHomeStaySafe #CoronaVirusIndia.”

Her appeal came soon after the Maharashtra chief minister announced that lockdown in the state would continue till April 30.

At the time of publishing, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Telangana are the three states that have officially declared extension of the lockdown.


