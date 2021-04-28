Kareena Kapoor Urges Fans to Take Covid-19 Seriously With Strongly-worded Statement

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to Instagram to pen a strongly-worded statement urging people to take the second wave of Covid-19 seriously. Kareena also strongly spoke out against people who wore masks the wrong way and urged them to spare a thought to doctors and medical staff.

She wrote, “It’s unimaginable for me to know that there are still many people who do not understand the gravity of the situation our country is in. The next time you step out, or wear your mask under your chin, or flout the rules, spare a thought for our doctors and medical staff. They are at a breaking point, both mentally and physically. Each one of you reading this is responsible for breaking the chain. Now more than ever, India needs you.”

She captioned the a statement with a folded hands emojis.

On the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. The film is the Bollywood remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. She will also be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, also starring Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor. She also recently appeared on the cooking reality show Star Vs Food starring Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story fame Pratik Gandhi

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here