Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Amrita and Malaika Arora is Example of Social Distancing Done Right

Earlier this week, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared that she is practising social distancing to safeguard herself from the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak in the country. However, self-isolation hasn't stopped Bebo from bonding with her loved ones. Be it spending some quality time with her family or catching up with her best friends, Kareena shows how social distancing is done right.

Thursday, the actress took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her video call session with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. In the picture, the three can be seen at their respective homes as they catch up witch other. Originally posted by Malaika, Kareena shared the story with the caption "BFF Goals, #Together in this."

Malaika also shared another screenshot of her video call session with her mother and sister Amrita.

This is not the first time that Kareena gave her fans a closer look at her personal life. Ever since she made her Instagram debut, the actress has been super active on the photo-sharing app, giving updates to her 2 million followers almost on a daily basis.

After sharing pictures of son Taimur, husband Saif Ali Khan and her co-star Aamir Khan, the actress posted a childhood picture of herself. Sitting in a red bikini, Bebo as a toddler looks both adorable and funny. Connecting her expressions with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the country and stressing on the need of social distancing, Kareena wrote, "Me... when someone tries to shake my hand these days! #StayHome #StaySafe #SocialDistancing (sic)."

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Good Newws and is currently prepping up for Laal Singh Chaddha, a remake of Tom Hanks' 1994 Best Picture Oscar winning film Forrest Gump. The film will have Aamir Khan playing the titular role. Directed by Divyang Thakkar, Laal Singh Chaddha will be released on Christmas 2020.

