Kareena Kapoor Video Calling Taimur From the Sets of DID is Every Millennial's Mom

Kareena Kappor and her young one Taimur have been loved by netizens unlike any other celebrity mother-child duo. Their candid pictures from various vacations and outings keep fans updated about latest parenthood goals and cyber space recently got another glimpse into Kareena's special time with her little one. Interesting thing being, this time Taimur and Kareena were not together in person, but on video call.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's latest video, which is from outside the sets of Dance India Dance is winning over the internet and shows Kareena and Taimur on video call. Kareena walks amidst security, with her phone held up to her face. As she walks by, we can see little Taimur on the line, looking overjoyed while talking to his mother. The small clip that surfaced on social media had fans gushing over the actress and many took to the comments section to express their joy. One user wrote, "She is an epitome of Perfect woman (sic)," while another one commented by saying, "Very much passionate n hard working but perfect mom (sic)."

As per report in an entertainment website, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are collating Taimur's pics and videos for their personal archives.

The website further added that "Kareena and Saif are keen to compile these videos and cherish the priceless moments when Taimur is all grown up."

