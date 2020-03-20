Kareena Kapoor Video Calls Malaika and Amrita, Kanika Kapoor Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Self-isolation hasn't stopped Kareena Kapoor Khan from bonding with her loved ones. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of her video call session with BFFs Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. In the picture, the three can be seen at their respective homes as they catch up witch other. Originally posted by Malaika, Kareena shared the story with the caption "BFF Goals, #Together in this."

In what is probably the first Bollywood celebrity victim of COVID-19, singer Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The singer, best known for songs like Baby Doll and Da Da Dasse, confirmed the news by sharing a lengthy post on her official Instagram account. Kanika, who had allegedly flown into India from London 10 days ago, claimed that she began to develop flu-like symptoms four days ago.

The entertainment industry is one of the hardest hit sectors globally due to the coronavirus outbreak. The hardest-hit in the film industry are daily-wage workers like background dancers, who are finding it difficult to make a living for them in Mumbai. Although the Producers' Guild and the Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE) have decided to help them, the background dancers are returning to their hometowns due to non-availability of work.

In a recent video that is going viral online, Taimur Ali Khan is seen walking with his nanny, who seems a little worried. As the shutterbugs follow the little nawab for a picture, we hear his nanny say, "Itna virus hai toh bhi aap (So much danger of the virus spread, yet!)"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have shared an awareness video amid the coronavirus outbreak, urging people to take government-recommended measures to "self-isolate" in order to protect others.

