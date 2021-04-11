Kareena Kapoor Wants Kusha Kapila to Play Geet in Jab We Met 2

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently expressed her desire for a Jab We Met sequel, but with another actor playing Geet in it. Social media star Kusha Kapila recently made a video re-imagining Geet as a South Delhi girl instead of Bhatinda, and Kareena couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the post.

In Kusha’s video, the content creator shared new versions of iconic dialogues said by Geet in Jab We Met. “Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon (I am my favourite South Delhi girl)," she captioned the hilarious video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kusha Kapila (@kushakapila)

Kareena, who was impressed with the video, wrote, “Petition for remaking Jab we met 2 with @kushakapila," along with laughing emojis. To this Kusha reacted with shock and wrote, “omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg omg."

Kareena wasn’t the only one from the Jab We Met team to like the video. Director Imtiaz Ali took to Instagram Stories to re-share the video with his followers.

Jab We Met is a 2007 film by Ali that also starred Shahid Kapoor along with Kareena. The popular film has also gained cult status due to Kareena’s character Geet, a bubbly and confident girl. Kareena had also won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress for the film.

Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi remake of the 1994 Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. The film is slated to release on Christmas 2021.

