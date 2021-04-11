Kareena Kapoor Wants Kusha Kapila to Play Geet, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Hope-filled Message

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently expressed her desire for a Jab We Met sequel, but with another actor playing Geet in it. Social media star Kusha Kapila recently made a video re-imagining Geet as a South Delhi girl instead of Bhatinda, and Kareena couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the post.

In Kusha’s video, the content creator shared new versions of iconic dialogues said by Geet in Jab We Met. “Main apni favourite South Delhi girl hoon (I am my favourite South Delhi girl),” she captioned the hilarious video.

Kareena Kapoor Wants Kusha Kapila to Play Geet in Jab We Met 2

Actor Matthew Perry, best known as Chandler Bing in the iconic sitcom “Friends”, posted a picture from his green room of the much-hyped upcoming reunion special of the show. However, he promptly took the post down within a few minutes on Saturday.

Matthew Perry Shares First BTS Pic From ‘Friends’ Reunion, Deletes It

Actor Sonu Sood has been made the brand ambassador for Punjab’s anti-coronavirus vaccination programme. During the coronavirus-induced lockdown last year, the actor had helped migrants reach their home states.

Sood catapulted to the national spotlight for feeding thousands of underprivileged people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He was viewed as a messiah of sorts for migrants.

Sonu Sood Appointed Brand Ambassador for Punjab’s Anti-COVID Vaccination Programme

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty took to Instagram to share a hope-filled message with her fans. She shared a picture of herself dressed in a yellow kurta, reading poet Rabindranath Tagore’s collection of poems, “Gitanjali”.

She wrote: “The question and the cry “Oh, where?” melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance, “I AM!” — Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith.”

Rhea Chakraborty Shares Hope-filled Message on Instagram, Says ‘Keeping the Faith’

Streaming giant Netflix on Saturday announced feature film “Qala”, starring Tripti Dimri and Irrfan Khan’s son Babil in his screen debut. The new movie comes from director Anvitaa Dutt, who had directed Dimri in critically-acclaimed feature “Bulbbul” that was released on Netflix in 2020.

The project will be produced by actor Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz, which had also backed “Bulbbul”. Actor Swastika Mukherjee will also feature in the film. Dutt described “Qala” as a heart-breaking story “about a daughter who craves her mother’s love.”

Details of Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil’s Debut Film ‘Qala’ Revealed

